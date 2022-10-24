Queensland's Youth Justice Minister has remained steadfast in her commitment to the state government's "On Country" program.
It comes after a number of Queensland Councils voted in support of a motion that called on the Queensland Government to relocate young criminals to remote state-owned properties where they can gain vocational skills and pursue employment opportunities.
The motion was introduced by Mareeba Shire Council at the Local Government Association of Queensland conference in Cairns and was supported by the majority of represented Councils.
KAP leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter has previously campaigned for a similar "Relocation Sentencing" policy and welcomed the motion.
Mr Katter said the support was indicative of the impact youth crime was having on Queensland communities.
"If we could have an immediate trial funded, this pilot could be used to refine the program and ensure it is fit for purpose for both the community and the offenders' sake," he said.
"Relocation Sentencing must be remote, it must be mandatory and it must be long-term."
The state government has been funding a trial of its On Country program in Mount Isa since 2020, which connects young offenders with Indigenous Elders and Torres Strait Islander mentors.
The program was initially announced as part of a government crackdown on youth crime and aimed to direct repeat offenders towards more positive opportunities.
Youth Justice Minister Leanne Linard said she was aware of the motion put forward by Mareeba Shire Council but reaffirmed the government's commitment to its On Country trial program.
"It's important to remember that most young people who have contact with police and the justice system never re-offend," she said.
"For those that do continue to offend we have the strongest laws in the nation, including the presumption against bail, which means more offenders are locked up for longer.
"There is no single, simple answer to these issues."
Ms Linard said she looked forward to receiving a detailed proposal of the policy.
"Our government is always willing to consider constructive suggestions from the community."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
