Mount Isa Police have welcomed four police officers to the district.
The Mount Isa station received the second largest intake of graduates out of all Queensland stations behind Cairns which received nine.
The officers were part of a cohort of 107 graduates who spent the past six months training at the police academy in Brisbane.
Sergeant Paul Quinlan said the officers will now undertake a further 12 months of training in Mount Isa as First Year Constables.
"They are all excited to begin their policing careers in Mount Isa and are looking forward to the possibilities and opportunities Mount Isa presents, as well as making a difference to the local community," a statement read.
Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said he was pleased to welcome the recruits into the Service.
"With career backgrounds as retail assistants, chefs, bike mechanics and even, a light rail control room operator, the range of skills our newest officers have from previous careers will only add to those they can use to serve and protect Queensland."
Acting Police Minister Mark Furner said the graduates were commencing their service at a pivotal time for the Queensland community as a whole.
"Our Queensland police officers keep communities safe, and each of these officers graduating today has now undertaken their commitment to deliver the very best service to the people of Queensland."
