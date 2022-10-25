Mount Isa RSL sub-branch has announced it will host a merchandise sales day ahead of its Remembrance Day service in November.
The sales day will take place on Saturday, November 5 outside Kmart at Mount Isa Village from 8am and will aim to raise money in support of the organisation.
Mount Isa RSL is a not for profit organisation run by volunteers which makes the bulk of its income through fundraiser events.
All money raised will be used to fund commemorative services, welfare activities and social functions for the benefit of defence veterans, members and their dependants.
The RSL has encouraged people to show their support by coming down and buying from a wide range of items such as memorabilia, gifts, poppy badges and poppy themed badges.
A commemoration service will then be hosted on Remembrance Day on November 11 at the Civic Centre Cenotaph at 10:30am.
Mount Isa RSL Treasurer Kate Fischer encouraged members of the public to come along and reflect on the loss and suffering caused by war.
"After the service we will be meeting at the Irish Club Sports Bar for some snacks and refreshments, and we encourage everyone to attend who is available," she said.
Remembrance Day marks the end of fighting on the Western Front on November 11, 1918 and has become a day to remember the sacrifice of those who have died since World War I.
People interested in laying a wreath at the ceremony are advised to contact the RSL on 0436 642 189 or via jason.corradi@mtisa.rslqld.net.au.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
