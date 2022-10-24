The North West Star
Townsville man hospitalised after alleged stabbing in Mount Isa

By Jeremy Cook
Updated October 24 2022 - 4:57am, first published 12:00am
Police have charged a man following an alleged stabbing at a licensed venue in Mount Isa. File picture.

Mount Isa detectives have charged a man with unlawful wounding following an alleged stabbing at a licensed venue.

