Mount Isa detectives have charged a man with unlawful wounding following an alleged stabbing at a licensed venue.
Police were called to an incident on Miles Street on the evening of Saturday, October 22 after an altercation occurred between two men in which a 31-year-old Townsville man received several stab wounds to his body.
The man was transported to Mount Isa Hospital in a serious condition.
Police arrested a 31-year-old Holmview man in the car park of the licensed premises. The man was charged with one count each of wounding and going armed so as to cause fear.
He was denied bail and is due to appear before the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on Monday, October 24.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.