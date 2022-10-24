A few showers and possible storms look set to hit the north west this week as temperatures soar.
The Bureau of Meteorology have also issued a heatwave warning for parts of northern Queensland for much of the week.
The Bureau's forecast shows a slight chance of a shower on Tuesday with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Temperatures are expected to reach a top of 39 degrees throughout the day and a low of 23 degrees overnight.
Morning showers are expected on Wednesday with the added possibility of a storm and light north westerly winds of up to 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 37 degrees and fall to 22.
Similar conditions are predicted for Thursday, with the Bureau's forecast showing a high chance of showers in the afternoon and evening as well as a possible thunderstorm. Temperatures are likely to rise to 36 degrees before falling to a low of 24.
The sun is expected to remain out for most of Friday with only a slight chance of a morning shower. Daytime temperatures will reach a top of 35 degrees before falling to 21 degrees overnight.
Heading into the weekend, Saturday will remain partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower and storm. Temperatures will reach a top of 37 and a low of 21.
The Bureau's forecast for Sunday shows a medium chance of showers as well as a possible thunderstorm. Maximum temperatures of 36 degrees are expected for Sunday with minimum temperatures reaching 23 degrees.
As for the lake levels, Mount Isa Water Board reports Lake Moondarra is sitting at 34.7 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius is at 84.5 per cent.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
