North West Star: Letters to the editor

Former Queensland Government Minister for State Development and Mines and Energy as well as Mayor of Mount Isa Tony McGrady has heralded Energy Minister Mick De Brenni forecast for a 2023 start for the high voltage Copper String transmission network connecting Mount Isa and the North West Minerals Province to the National Electricity market.
2023 is a historic year for Mount Isa. It is our centenary and the Copper String project connecting us to the National Grid will be another milestone in the development of our region and for Queensland.
The Premier and Minister Mick De Brenni are driving the project and our region forward. They know the importance of the minerals we have under the ground and the renewables we have above it.
Our Mayor called for a 2023 start to CopperString and the Queensland Government is responding in a most positive way.
Tony McGrady, Mount Isa
Reports concerning the coming United Nations climate change conference to be held in November 2022 indicate clearly that those countries emitting only small amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere will be putting immense pressure on high emitting countries to do much more to reduce their particular greenhouse emissions.
It will be interesting to see if Australia is targeted as a high greenhouse gas emitter because although we are a low emitter of greenhouse gases emanating from burning fossil fuels here in Australia, we export huge amounts of coal, that when used by other country buyers, deliver into the atmosphere massive volumes of greenhouse gases.
There is bound to be much ducking and weaving at the climate conference by a range of countries in relation to burning fossil fuels and, of course, emitting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. I think it may well be timely for Australia to spend some time practicing its ducking and weaving technique, before the climate conference commences.
Brian Measday
