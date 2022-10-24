Police have continued a land and air search for a missing woman last seen in the Richmond area.
The 19-year-old Tea Wright-Finger was last seen in a blue Toyota Prado 4WD on Coalbrook Road on October 16 at around 3pm.
A land and air search commenced on Saturday, October 22 with police focusing their efforts close to the Richmond township in the Flinders River area based on information from Tea's mobile phone which was reportedly switched on briefly at around 9:30am on Tuesday, October 18.
The Mount Isa RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has searched areas north of Richmond and down to the southern boundary of Blackbraes National Park after covering an area of more than 700 kilometres around Cloncurry, Julia Creek and Four Ways.
Tea has been described as Caucasian, approximately 180cm tall with a medium build and blondish/light brown hair.
According to the officer in charge at the Richmond Police Station, the woman works on rural properties in the district and hadn't turned up for work as expected.
Police have urged anyone who has seen Tea or the blue 2013 Toyota Prado 4WD with Queensland registration 210-TLA to immediately contact police. Tea's family hold concerns for her welfare due to her medical condition.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
