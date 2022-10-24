Two teenagers and a child have been charged following a house fire in Mount Isa.
Emergency services were called to an address on George Street in Pioneer at around 4:40am on the morning of Sunday, October 23.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said four crews attended the house which was engulfed in flames upon arrival. The fire was fully extinguished by 6:54am.
According to police, the residents of the property weren't at home at the time of the fire and a crime scene was declared upon police arrival.
Police said the crime scene remained in place throughout Monday after having charged a 16-year-old Sunset girl and a 12-year-old Kelso girl with one count each of arson. Both girls were dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.
Police also charged a 13-year-old Townview girl with one count of arson, who will appear before the Mount Isa Childrens Court at a later date.
Investigators have urged anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area to contact police.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
