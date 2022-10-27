The women golfers of the Mount Isa Golf Club played their final event for the 2022 season with a nine hole 2 ball ambrose mystery draw sponsored by Sunset Butchery.
The winners with an impressive 23.75 nett was the team of Renee Vassallo and Angie Sciascia.
Hot on their heels were runners-up Bernie Hartnett, Dani Harris and Alison Gordon with 24.34 nett only missing out on the big prize by 0.59 of a point.
As this was the last game of the season nearest the pins were on offer on every hole:
The mid week competition was an 18 hole Par event and the winning card belonged to Ulla Allen claiming the trophy with -6.
The runner up with -10 was Glenda Fietz.
Nearest the pins were all won by Ulla Allen on holes 8, 12 & 14.
The weekend marked the close of Ladies golf for the 2022 season, a big thankyou goes out to all committee members for creating a wonderful schedule of events.
Mount Isa Ladies Golf sincerely thank all their sponsors for the 2022 season and wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
