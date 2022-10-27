The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Vassallo and Sciascia win final event of the Mount Isa ladies golf season

By Judy Fangrath
Updated October 27 2022 - 12:12am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa ladies ended their golf season with Renee Vassallo and Angie Sciascia coming out on top. Picture supplied.

The women golfers of the Mount Isa Golf Club played their final event for the 2022 season with a nine hole 2 ball ambrose mystery draw sponsored by Sunset Butchery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.