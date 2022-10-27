Mount Isa City Council has appointed the former Chief Executive Officer of the Gold Coast City Council as its interim CEO.
Dale Dickson will start in his role on November 3 for a three month period with a possibility of extending for a further three months while the Council continues its recruitment process for a permanent CEO.
It comes after the resignation of David Keenan from his role as CEO on October 19.
Mr Dickson spent 18 years at Australia's second largest local government on the Gold Coast. Prior to that, he was CEO of Whitsunday Regional Council and spent time in senior roles at the former Cooloola and Gympie Shire Councils in South East Queensland.
Before his career in local government, Mr Dickson played AFL professionally for the Melbourne Demons and the Brisbane Bears in the Victorian Football League.
Mayor Danielle Slade welcomed the appointment, saying his extensive experience in Local Government would prove invaluable to Council while it seeks a permanent CEO.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
