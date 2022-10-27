Kennedy MP Bob Katter has welcomed a series of key investments listed in the federal budget, but called for greater commitment to major projects such as the Hughenden Irrigation project.
The Federal Government's first budget since winning office in May included a deferral of almost $900 million in funding for water projects, including the Hughenden Irrigation scheme also known as HIPCo, and will be reconsidered once business cases were completed.
The federal budget also outlined a number of investments that would support North West Queensland including $225 million for exploration grants and almost $100 million for critical minerals producers in the region.
Also included in the budget were grants for invasive weeds and feral pigs, debt wiped for up to 5300 farmers through the Farm Household Allowance scheme and one-off grants of up to $50,000 for regional medical practices.
Speaking in Parliament on budget night, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he understood "the potential of the North West minerals province" and the importance of its development.
Although welcoming of funding allocations for the critical minerals sector, Mr Katter said North West Queensland needed projects like HIPCo to ensure the survival of the region.
"The government has got be seen to be doing something. Just allocating money for the North West mineral province doesn't do anything unless it produces a mine or a processing plant."
The HIPCo project plans to construct a dam near Hughenden that will capture water directly from the Stewart and Jones Valley Creeks and indirectly from the Flinders River and Back Valley Creek. The dam will transform 11,000 hectares of underused soil on the south side of the Flinders River in to a thriving agricultural hub.
Mr Katter said the business case for the Hughenden Irrigation Project was "already there".
"I think there has been a disconnect between the departments and ministers here," he said.
"They haven't knocked us on the head, but we'll be talking to Anthony Albanese himself ... and I'm pretty confident we can force the issue.
"I pray and I think that the Prime Minister himself is committed to the water project."
HIPCo Chairman Jeff Reid said the budget had affirmed the scheme's remaining funding from the federal government
"Although disappointed our money has been deferred temporarily, we are steadfast in our commitment and delivery of this scheme to regional north west Queensland," he said, adding that the board had spoken directly to federal Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek's office, resulting in a commitment to continue working together.
