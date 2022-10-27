Emergency crews have continued the search for missing 19-year-old Tea Wright-Finger, who was last seen near Richmond twelve days ago.
Ms Wright-Finger was last seen in a blue Toyota Prado 4WD on Coalbrook Road on October 16 at around 3pm.
The Prado was reported as stolen from Proserpine, approximately 126km north of Mackay, on October 14, in the days leading up to Ms Wright-Finger's disappearance.
Police have not yet been able to locate the Prado or confirm the direction in which the vehicle travelled from Richmond, saying the vehicle was not owned by anyone known to her.
Inspector Damien Crosby said at this stage, there was no evidence to suggest that foul play had occurred.
"We're not discounting any avenues of inquiry, obviously the fact the vehicle was stolen is part of an investigation," he said.
According to police, Ms Wright-Finger was working in the grazier industry on rural properties in the Richmond area and hadn't turned up for work as expected.
A land and air search commenced on Saturday, October 22 with police focusing their efforts close to the Richmond township in the Flinders River area based on information from Tea's mobile phone which was reportedly switched on briefly at around 9:30am on Tuesday, October 18.
The Mount Isa RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has searched areas north of Richmond and down to the southern boundary of Blackbraes National Park after covering an area of more than 700 kilometres around Cloncurry, Julia Creek and Four Ways.
The woman has been described as Caucasian, approximately 180cm tall with a medium build and blondish/light brown hair.
She has connections to the Bundaberg area and her family hold concerns for her welfare due to her medical condition. Police have continued to urge anyone who has any information of Ms Wright-Finger's whereabouts to come forward.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.