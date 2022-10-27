The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Police urge for public's assistance in search for missing Tea Wright-Finger

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated October 27 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The search for missing Tea Wright-Finger has entered its tenth day. Picture supplied.

Emergency crews have continued the search for missing 19-year-old Tea Wright-Finger, who was last seen near Richmond twelve days ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.