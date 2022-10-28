The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

"Never expected to be setting records": punters flock to snap up Big Red Bash tickets

JC
By Jeremy Cook
October 28 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First day ticket sales for the Birdsville Big Red Bash are reportedly up by 45 per cent on previous years. Picture supplied.

Tickets for the Birdsville Big Red Bash are selling fast with organisers reporting record sales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.