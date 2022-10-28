North West Queensland faces a warmer than average summer with above median temperatures predicted for the region over the coming months.
The Bureau of Meteorology's three month climate outlook has shown median temperatures are expected to be warmer on average for the northern halves of Queensland and the Northern Territory.
For the fortnight 31 October to 13 November, there is more than double the average chance of unusually high minimum temperatures for these areas.
From November to January, there is an 80 per cent chance minimum temperatures will be warmer than the median for much of northern Queensland.
A heatwave warning also remains in place for parts of North West Queensland.
The warning encompasses parts of the Gulf Country and Upper Flinders districts, and will remain in place until Sunday, October 30.
The Bureau issued the warning, saying minimum temperatures are likely to be warmer than median for the northern halve of Queensland. Heatwave conditions are expected to persist through the weekend.
Temperatures in the high thirties and minimum overnight temperatures of mid twenties will likely be felt in much of the north west over the coming days.
Locations likely to be impacted include Croydon and Normanton.
Heatwaves can be dangerous for many people, especially older people, babies, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with medical conditions and people who are unwell.
The Bureau said people in an area experiencing a heatwave should seek a place to keep cool, such as their home, a library, community centre or shopping centre.
At home, people are encouraged to close their windows and draw blinds, curtains or awnings early in the day to keep the heat out of the home, while cooling the house with fans or air-conditioners if available.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics.
