The high cost of essential food items, and access to them, has prompted the Gulf Savannah NRM to tackle the issue of food security in the remote north west community of Croydon by helping residents improve their food self-reliance.
With support from a Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal grant, the natural resource management group has delivered four workshops, ranging from backyard aquaponics and beekeeping, to worm farms and drought resilient gardening, for the community.
In addition, local businesses in Croydon, as well as the wider Gulf region and the Tablelands, are being asked if they can be part of the solution to the community's high food cost woes.
"If you would consider extending your service or delivery route to Croydon and the Gulf region, Gulf Savannah NRM are keen to support you wherever possible," a statement from the group reads.
The community of 258 people based in the northern Gulf region is almost 500 kilometres from the closest large supermarket, and the tyranny of distance means they sometimes pay double for basic household groceries and fresh food.
For example, three litres of milk costs $7.30 in Croydon, compared to $4.90 in the closest regional centre of Atherton.
The extent of the issue was unearthed thanks to a Gulf Savannah NRM survey that reached 31 per cent of the town's population, to learn about residents' food and grocery buying preferences and to identify some of the challenges people have in accessing affordable, nutritious food in remote locations.
The results were collated into a market research report, which among other things shows that the produce people most want locally that isn't affordable or accessible is fresh fruit and vegetables plus fresh seafood.
Tomatoes, a popular and healthy food found in many household meals, cost up to $17.50 per kilogram in Croydon, which is a 75 per cent increase on most chain grocery stores.
The report states that modern supply chains have forced local cattle stations to supply elsewhere, causing the community to pay prices on meats that have travelled unnecessary kilometres.
"A popular cut of meat - rump steak - costs about $24 per kilo locally. In the larger centres, it is easy to find the same product for below $18 per kg," it says.
The report identifies that the loss of Croydon's general store - one of the oldest in Australia - to fire a few years ago, means there are two possible places to buy food from within a 150km radius.
"However, these local businesses do not have much choice when it comes to pricing; it is very costly to get the produce delivered because of the distance they are from suppliers and limited freighting options," the report says.
People are currently managing by driving to Atherton, a 920km round trip, to buy bulk groceries monthly or fortnightly, to get the goods they want at a fair price.
However, many families make do with the limited and costly grocery items that they can access locally.
The report outlined a variety of possible solutions identified by community members, including a new shop to bring competition, especially one that focuses on supplying food items to locals.
Alternatives to this were weekly deliveries from neighbouring businesses in the Carpentaria, Etheridge and Tablelands areas.
Other comments included ''encourage someone to start a bakery here. Encourage micro farming and have a regular market where people could sell produce, eggs, baked goods'', ''an organised community shop and transport so it all comes as one pallet rather than individual orders on freight'', and ''resident discounts''.
It was also noted that Normanton, 155km to the west, and Georgetown, which is 148km east, have local butchers that are supplied from cattle stations surrounding the area.
The report concluded that existing food industries in the Gulf and Tablelands could play their part in supporting Croydon.
"Croydon has a concentrated population and high demand located on the main freight route of the Gulf, which provides an opportunity for motivated businesses to fill this market niche," it said.
"If you or your business is interested in supporting the Croydon community, please don't hesitate to contact us.
"We are available to support you, to in turn support Croydon residents."
For more information, contact Sarah Rizvi on 0439 659 866.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
