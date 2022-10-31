Police have scaled back search operations at Richmond into the disappearance of 19-year-old Tea Wright-Finger.
Ms Wright-Finger was last seen in a blue Toyota Prado 4WD on Coalbrook Road on October 16 at around 3pm.
The Prado was reported as stolen from Proserpine, approximately 126km north of Mackay, on October 14, in the days leading up to her disappearance.
Police have inquired extensively with local stations and properties within the area, however, neither the woman or the vehicle she was seen travelling in have been seen.
Extensive search and rescue operations have taken place with SES volunteers, police, landholders and council personnel since Saturday, October 22.
According to police, Ms Wright-Finger was working in the grazier industry on rural properties in the Richmond area and hadn't turned up for work as expected.
The Mount Isa RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has covered an area of more than 700km around Cloncurry, Julia Creek and Four Ways in its search for Ms Wright-Finger. A thorough land search was also conducted on foot and with numerous all-terrain vehicles searching scrub and bushland.
Police are yet to rule out any possible explanations for her disappearance, however, they maintain that there was no evidence to suggest that foul play had occurred.
"We're not discounting any avenues of inquiry, obviously the fact the vehicle was stolen is part of an investigation," Inspector Damien Crosby told a press conference in Townsville on October 27.
Police have reassured the community that the investigation into her disappearance is continuing with police remaining in close contact with the woman's family.
The woman has been described as Caucasian, approximately 180cm tall with a medium build and blondish/light brown hair.
She has connections to the Bundaberg area and her family hold concerns for her welfare due to her medical condition. Police have continued to urge anyone who has any information of Ms Wright-Finger's whereabouts to come forward, saying also that anonymous reports can be made.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
