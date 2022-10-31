A severe bushfire warning has been forecast for Queensland's Channel Country on Monday, October 31.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast potential thunderstorms throughout the day as fresh to strong north-westerly winds coupled with warm air sweep through the region.
Winds are predicted to shift south-westerly from the west later in the day.
An extreme fire danger rating was also forecast by the Bureau meaning any fires that do form will spread quickly and be extremely dangerous.
The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has advised affected residents to refer to their bushfire survival plan and monitor the fire and weather situation through their local radio station.
Residents have also been advised to reconsider travelling through bushfire risk areas.
