The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

BOM forecasts extreme fire danger for Channel Country

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated October 31 2022 - 2:20am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A severe bushfire warning has been forecast for the Channel Country for the remainder of the day. File picture.

A severe bushfire warning has been forecast for Queensland's Channel Country on Monday, October 31.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.