The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

North West Queensland in for cooler week after scorching hot weekend

JC
By Jeremy Cook
October 31 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temperatures are set to cool throughout the week in North West Queensland. File picture.

Temperatures are set to cool down over the coming seven days, after weeks of maximum temperatures averaging mid to high thirties in the North West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.