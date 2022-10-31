Temperatures are set to cool down over the coming seven days, after weeks of maximum temperatures averaging mid to high thirties in the North West.
Temperatures on Monday, October 31 reached as high as 41 degrees in Mount Isa. Elsewhere in Julia Creek and Cloncurry, temperatures climbed to a scorching 43 degrees.
It comes after the Bureau of Meteorology released its three month climate outlook which forecast warmer than average temperatures for the region from November to January.
Heading in to the first week of November, the Bureau's forecast shows a slight chance of a thunderstorm on Tuesday with south-westerly winds tending southerly before dawn then becoming light in the late evening. Skies will remain partly cloudy with temperatures reaching a top of 30 degrees and a low of 19 degrees.
The sun is expected to stay out on Wednesday with south to south-easterly winds become light during the evening. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 30 during the day before dropping as low as 30 degrees overnight.
Similar conditions are forecast for Thursday and Friday with temperatures climbing as high as 32 degrees and falling as low as 31.
High temperatures are expected to return over the weekend with the forecast showing mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching a high of 34 degrees on Saturday and 36 degrees on Sunday. Overnight temperatures of 17 degrees on Saturday and 20 degrees on Sunday are also expected.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
