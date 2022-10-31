Flinders Shire Council launches new university scholarship program

Flinders Shire Council has launched a new annual university scholarship program in an effort to retain and develop qualified professionals within the local region.
Local school leavers and current university students can apply for up to $5000 to further their education and skill development in approved courses based on skills shortages.
Flinders Shire mayor Jane McNamara said council was passionate about creating education and career opportunities for local residents, especially for industries in need.
"We're really excited to offer this scholarship opportunity for our community to help them achieve their higher education goals," she said.
"This is a new initiative, which will support students with their studies, for example, to help with textbooks, living expenses, and travel costs.
"As a growth-minded council, we are very much future-focused with our eyes planted firmly on the horizon.
"We see this scholarship program as a way to keep qualified professionals in the shire, ultimately helping us to achieve our goals."
To be eligible for a scholarship, students need to either be a Flinders Shire resident, or maintain their residency in the region through their parents, grandparents or guardian.
Scholarship applicants may be completing their senior school study and be commencing, or have already commenced, study towards a degree qualification.
Students can be attending an educational institution outside the shire when they apply for a scholarship.
Eligible applicants must have enrolled in or intend to enrol in study for 2023 or have already commenced full-time study towards a bachelor degree in the following fields:
The total annual scholarship amount of $5000 will be divided over the two university semesters of the year provided that the student has successfully completed each unit in the semester.
Applications for the 2023 round of scholarships will close on December 2.
For more information visit the Flinders Shire Council website.
