The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Three charged and $17.5k in cash seized after Mount Isa drug bust

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated October 31 2022 - 6:43am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mount Isa police have charged three people with drug offences after seizing $17,500 in cash, a handgun and quantities of several drugs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.