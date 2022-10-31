Mount Isa police have charged three people with drug offences after seizing $17,500 in cash, a handgun and quantities of several drugs.
As part of "Operation Gulf Detect", a joint operation with Australian Border Force (ABF) officers in late October, police completed examinations of postage parcels in Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Normanton and Karumba in an effort to disrupt and target drug distribution through postal services.
Alongside stacks of cash, police seized a modified handgun and quantities of suspected cannabis, methylamphetamine, psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and steroidal agents.
The charges came as part of a joint five year-long nationwide operation between the Queensland Police Service, the ABF and Australia Post.
Officer in Charge of the Mount Isa District Tactical Crime Squad, Joel Bryant, said police were committed to disrupting drug supply in the community.
"Our enduring relationships and collaborative enforcement activities with federal agencies such as the ABF, is testament to our commitment to reducing the demand, supply and harm of dangerous drugs such as ice in our community."
Acting ABF Superintendent Heidi Rainbow said Operation Gulf Detect was a prime example of what can be achieved when working "in lockstep with our counterparts in law enforcement and industry".
"The infiltration of both local and international supply chains by criminal networks is well known, and the ABF is intensifying its efforts to shut down such networks and bring those responsible to justice," she said.
Australia Post spokesman Kevin Zuccato said the organisation takes security of its supply chain seriously. "We work collaboratively with Queensland Police Service and Australia Border Force to keep our communities safe."
A 21-year-old Healy man was charged with allegedly attempting to possess a dangerous drug and possessing a dangerous drug. A 27-year-old Winston man was charged with the same crimes as well as with allegedly possessing drug utensils.
The men are due to appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on November 14 and November 21 respectively.
A third person, a 27-year-old Cloncurry woman, was charged with four counts of allegedly supplying a dangerous drug, possessing a thing used for a drug offence and possessing drug utensils. The woman appeared before the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on October 26 and was remanded in custody and will re-appear on December 12.
Sergeant Bryant encouraged people who are suffering from drug dependence to seek support from Queensland Health's Alcohol and Drug Information Service or other support networks.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.