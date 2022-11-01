Julia Creek sweltered through its hottest October day on record last Sunday, 30 October as temperatures soared above the 40 degrees celsius mark.
The temperature peaked at a warm 43.9C, which left many north-west locals in the McKinlay region feeling the heat.
The temperature surpassed the previous highest monthly maximum of 43.8C, which was recorded on the very same day in 2018.
Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Shane Kennedy said the temperature was above the monthly October average for the area.
"It was the warmest day since 16 January 2022 (45.1C) and was nearly 6C above average," he said.
"The October average is 38C. The previous October maximum temperature was 43.8C, recorded on 30 October. 2018.
"This station has been open since 2001."
Mr Kennedy said the heatwave was caused by a warm air mass sitting over the north-west for several days.
"Mostly light northerly winds kept the warm air sitting over the same area, so it was able to heat up and up day after day," he said.
Thankfully for local north-west residents, cooler temperatures were on the way.
Mr Kennedy said cooler and drier air from the south was finally pushing the warm air mass away from the region.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
