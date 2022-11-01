Isa woman Sarah Bohan has taken out this year's Fashions on the Field, walking away with $10,000 in prize money.
It comes as nine women battled it out on Derby Day in the 2022 Cloncurry Fashion Series grand final.
Seven finalists had already been confirmed heading in to Derby Day. The final two spots were filled by Emma Read and Kimberley Cockrem who finished first and runner up respectively in round five, held in the afternoon before the main event.
The fashion event is a major drawcard of country race meets and the prize figure proves its popularity.
Ms Bohan said she was "thrilled" to have won the 2022 series.
"To have made it into the final with all the other standout ladies a few weeks ago was honestly just the best...I can't begin to share my excitement now," she said in a social media post.
This year's theme was again black and white with judges prioritising style and originality, grooming, attention to detail, sophisticated millinery appropriate for the season and overall synchronicity.
The judging panel featured three fashion experts from in and around the region. On the panel was Julia Creek stylist Natalie Maxwell, Cairns-based sylist Pip Addison and Myer Cairns Store Manager Wayne Cosgrove.
The judges awarded runner up to Cloncurry local Nicole Saunders.
In the other events, Bart Logan was named winner in the Man of the Track category with Bo Scoble finishing in second.
Most stylish couple went to Leonie Ansell and Zack Kollman, while the Millinery Award went to Krystal O'Sullivan.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
