Police have appealed for public assistance in identifying the victim of an alleged assault at a nightclub in Mount Isa.
Shortly after midnight on October 16, a physical altercation occurred between a man and a man armed with a small knife at licensed premises on Nineteenth Avenue.
The man is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The victim, or anyone who may have witnessed the assault is asked to contact police.
Police have said Investigations are ongoing.
