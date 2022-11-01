Police have appealed for the public's assistance in identifying the victim of an alleged assault in Mount Isa in mid-October. File picture.

Police have appealed for public assistance in identifying the victim of an alleged assault at a nightclub in Mount Isa.

Shortly after midnight on October 16, a physical altercation occurred between a man and a man armed with a small knife at licensed premises on Nineteenth Avenue.

The man is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The victim, or anyone who may have witnessed the assault is asked to contact police.