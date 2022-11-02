The Federal Government has maintained its October budget delivered more in spending to regional Australia.
The budget was met with criticism from members of the Coalition who said it failed to address soaring costs of living and punished Northern Australians through cuts to regional spending and resource investments.
The government announced that approximately $2 billion in funding had been allocated for communities in Northern Australia as part of the Federal Budget.
Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King said the government would continue to ensure funding was consistent with its economic and social infrastructure priorities in Northern Australia.
"The investments will support the creation of new industries, and contribute to liveable communities for Australians living and working in northern Australia."
The October budget put a pause on a number of projects slated for North Queensland. Major projects such as the Hughenden Irrigation scheme, Hells Gate Dam, Urannah Dam and the Bowen Pipeline had funding either deferred or scrapped.
Shadow Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Senator Susan McDonald said the budget was a "slap in the face for Northern Australians".
"This Budget ... has already been described by one economist as a 'reverse Robin Hood Budget' stealing from the regions to buy inner-city greens votes," she said.
"Regional centres are the big losers and won't ever get their fair share under this Labor Government."
Assistant Minister for Regional Development, Senator Anthony Chisholm, said part of the budget process involved identifying "the waste and the rorts".
"This is an area where there was substantial focus," he told a Senate committee.
Evidence given in Budget Estimates on Friday, October 28 confirmed that funding for regional projects in the Infrastructure Investment Program had gone up by around $4 billion dollars in the October budget compared to the previous government's budget announced in March.
Despite this, Senator McDonald said the government had ignored Northern Australians.
"Northern Australia has never asked for an advantage, only a level playing field," she said.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
