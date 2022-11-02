Mount Isa City Council has urged homeowners and tradespeople to be aware of the health risks associated with asbestos.
The advice comes as part of Council's strategy to increase community awareness throughout National Asbestos Awareness Month which will run through to the end of November.
Asbestos was used extensively in the manufacture of more than 3000 building and decorator products that can still be found in brick, fibro, weatherboard, clad homes, apartments or sheds built or renovated before 1990.
If disturbed during maintenance, asbestos can lead to diseases such as malignant mesothelioma, lung cancer, asbestosis and benign pleural disease.
Amidst a shortage of tradespeople, rising inflation, and a growing number of DIY projects, Council advised residents that awareness on the issue was of particular importance.
"Concerns are growing that property owners are taking unnecessary risks with asbestos and putting their health at risk while doing DIY work - including renovations, repairs or demolition - around properties," a Council statement read.
If undisturbed, well maintained and in a stable, sealed condition, asbestos is considered unlikely to pose health risks. However, if disturbed during renovation and demolition, or if damaged as a result of extreme weather events, invisible fibres are released that can pose significant health risks if inhaled.
Mayor Danielle Slade called on residents to take note of the warnings surrounding asbestos.
"During Asbestos Awareness Month, Council aims to reduce the incidences of avoidable asbestos exposure to prevent asbestos-related diseases to help save lives," Cr Slade said.
"The significance of this campaign in urging property owners doing DIY repairs, demolition or renovation to heed the warnings and respect the serious dangers of asbestos, cannot be overstated."
Up until the mid-1980s, Australia had one of the highest rates of asbestos use per person in the world. Still to this day, approximately one third of all homes in Australia contain asbestos products.
Clare Collins, Chair of the Asbestos Education Committee said people should only use licensed asbestos removalists.
"There is no known safe level of exposure to asbestos fibres," Ms Collins said.
"Without knowing where asbestos might lurk in and around properties or knowing how to manage it safely, people could be risking their health and the health of families and bystanders if they fail to respect asbestos and disturb these hazardous materials," she said.
"The rule is, if your home was built or renovated prior to 1990 and you suspect it contains asbestos, before taking up tools, be sure to engage a licensed asbestos assessor or occupational hygienist to inspect your property."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.