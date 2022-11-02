The North West Star
Mick Lindsay and Maree Adshead to make appearance at 2022 Jemena Northern Outback Business Awards

JC
By Jeremy Cook
November 2 2022 - 5:00am
Country music star Mick Lindsay will headline the night's entertainment, while Queensland's Small Business Comissioner Maree Adshead will MC. Pictures supplied.

With only a few days until the 2022 Jemena Northern Outback Business Awards, organisers have enlisted two big names to entertain guests on the evening.

