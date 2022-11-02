With only a few days until the 2022 Jemena Northern Outback Business Awards, organisers have enlisted two big names to entertain guests on the evening.
Queensland's Small Business Commissioner Maree Adshead will MC the event while country music star Mick Lindsay will headline the night's entertainment.
Ms Adshead was an experienced advocate and small business owner before taking on the role as Commissioner. She spent 10 years in the legal profession and was recognised as the inaugural Queensland Small Business Champion in 2017.
Queensland country music singer songwriter Mick Lindsay will then entertain guests with his brand of Australian country rock. Lindsay has performed alongside iconic Australian artists such as Jimmy Barnes, Paul Kelly and Keith Urban to name a few and has headlined festivals and events with crowds up to 30,000 people.
Commerce North West President Emma Harman said having both special guests will mean a "fantastic evening" for everyone.
"It'll be great to give small businesses in the region another chance to connect with the Commissioner," she said.
"Mick always puts on a great show and we're looking forward to an entertaining evening."
The awards will be presented at the Buchanan Park Entertainment Centre on Saturday, November 5, starting at 6:30pm.
Ticket sales for the awards gala closed on October 25. Organisers Commerce North West have also reported a record number of more than 1,500 votes were cast for this year's People's Choice Award. The People's Choice Award lets people vote for any business that was nominated amongst the different categories.
The six award categories include Rising Star of the Year, Micro Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Community Organisation of the Year and Workplace of the Year.
The awards are designed to recognise the achievements of local businesses throughout the whole of North West Queensland.
Individual awards are also up for grabs as part of the Customer Service Awards. These awards include categories such as Employee of the year, Customer Service Hero and Leadership Hero.
