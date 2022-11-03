A group from Mount Isa Hospital powered through the month of October, running more than 1,000 kilometres to raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).
Staff from the hospital's surgical ward laced up their shoes as part of the inaugural Oceans to Outback fitness challenge and raised a total of $2,000 for the RFDS.
The challenge was run by the RFDS and encouraged participants to walk, run or ride between RFDS bases throughout Australia during the month of October.
Surgical Ward Nurse Melissa Fielke said the group chose to participate in the initiative not only for team bonding, but because of their shared passion for health.
"We recognise the significant impact the RFDS has on saving lives all over Australia and wanted to do our best to help ensure they continue to have access to all the resources they need to function," she said.
"We know treating patients in rural and remote communities comes with its challenges and RFDS is a partner that provides a lifeline for those that live, work and travel through our remote regions."
Almost 6,000 participants completed the challenge across Australia, conquering a combined 415,188 kilometres and raising $1,341,624.
The money will be used to fund emergency medical and primary health services to regional, rural and remote communities, many of whom have limited healthcare access.
