Councillors are at odds over a policy that could force the removal of ornaments and tributes left at Mount Isa's cemeteries.
Flowers and ornaments have been placed on gravesites at the Sunset Memorial Cemetery for a number of years. However, in 2018, it was reported the Council had received several complaints about ornaments encroaching on other people's graves.
At a Council meeting on October 26, councillors voted in favour of a policy that would attempt to streamline operations across the three Council controlled cemeteries in Mount Isa and Camooweal, including Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
Mayor Danielle Slade was the only councillor to vote against the policy, saying there was uncertainty around whether existing ornaments would be allowed to stay.
"Mourners have been putting ornaments on graves for over 20 years now, and I believe it's way too late to ask people to remove them now," she said.
"I know being able to have these ornaments on these graves over the years has brought family and friends a lot of comfort."
The policy states that any "structure or item" left at a grave site in either of the lawn or conventional cemetery sections would be removed "at the discretion of Council" and placed in the Sexton's shed for a maximum of two weeks after which it would "be disposed of by Council".
City Parks and Gardens Councillor Kim Coghlan said the policy intended only to provide a "consistent approach to the operation" of all Council controlled cemeteries.
"They [the cemeteries] have to be controlled, managed and maintained by the Mount Isa City Council," she said.
"We just want to make a cemetery somewhere that's beautiful and well kept."
It is unclear yet whether the policy would force the removal of existing ornaments. The policy will be put to community consultation before it is legislated.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.