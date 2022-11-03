Peek through the camera lens of ten exceptional female photographers and you will discover the alluring and authentic life that exists beyond the city limits.
Bush Life, a book on rural photography, is a raw, honest and heart-warming insight into the landscapes, rituals and people that inhabit our sunburnt country, was launched on October 25.
Created by the Beauty in the Bush Collective, a team of rural photographers from across Australia, this stunning book explores the vibrant world of creative living that exists beyond the fringes of our suburbs and cities.
For many, the pandemic was the most isolating experience of their lives.
But for the ten women who make up the Beauty and the Bush Collective, COVID-19 provided them with the opportunity to come together and create an eye-opening, first-hand account of life in the bush.
Though they have never met in person, their shared understanding of what they go through day-to-day is woven throughout the pages of this, their first book - from rodeos and mustering to cooking, child-rearing and the highs and lows of harvest time.
Heartfelt prose comes together with stunning landscape, lifestyle and portraiture photography to share the unique perspectives of these talented women.
They are our farmers, producers and graziers living at the whim of the weather, while bearing huge responsibilities to their families, stock and the land, but that doesn't mean they don't also live rich, creative lives.
With a strong emphasis on exceptional photography and meaningful storytelling, these are the moments that make up the lives of those living on their land.
The Beauty in the Bush Collective is made up of rural photographers and include Lisa Alexander, Blackall; Lindy Hick, Hughenden; Jessica Howard, Mons; Camilla French, Einasleigh; and Henrietta Attard, Walkerston.
The interstaters in the collective are Em Leonard, Warrock and Georgie Mann, Caramut, both of Victoria; Ellie Morris, Perenjori, Western Australia, Elena Chalker, Darby's Falls NSW, and Kate Nelder, Katherine, Northern Territory.
After successfully producing a calendar in 2021, the Beauty in the Bush collective was contacted by a Melbourne publishing firm, Affirm, to produce the Bush Life book.
One of the contributors was Lisa Alexander of Blackall, who has always taken pictures, and who invested in a photography business course some three years ago.
"From that time on is when I recognised myself as a professional photographer, and so far it has enabled me to traverse outback Queensland from the very north to the very south of the state," she said.
"We all have strengths that we bring to the group, and recognise that we all are professional photographers, have families and most are on the land and contribute when we can.
"It is amazing to be part of such an inspirational, creative and incredibly supportive group of women who only want the best for each other."
Lindy Hicks, who lives south of Hughenden has been a professional photographer for four years, and started when she was looking for off-farm income.
She started out doing family portraits and weddings, but hadn't done a lot of rural life stills.
"I am looking forward to seeing the book, as I haven't seen a copy yet - I think I will have to see it to believe it," she said.
"Everyone in agriculture is pushing to promote positive images of the bush and I certainly feel that is what we portrayed.
"It was lovely to be of part of a collective of photographers promoting agriculture."
