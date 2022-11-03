The Queensland government has announced additional support to tackle youth crime in Mount Isa, maintaining it is committed to reducing crime rates in the region.
As part of the government's Intensive Family Support Services, Mount Isa will receive two additional intensive case managers to work closely with families and break the cycle of youth crime.
It comes after the state government allocated funding for 14 additional case managers throughout Queensland in its June budget.
Queensland Youth Justice minister Leanne Linard said the case managers will have a low caseload, allowing them to work more intensely with individuals and their families.
"We want people to feel safe in their community and we want them to know that while the issues that cause crime are complex, that the government is investing in everything it can to try and break the cycle," she said.
The minister said the government's focus was on reducing the rate of "serious repeat offenders" by looking at underlying factors such as housing, education and health.
"It is very rarely, one thing ... that leads to offending," she said.
"Usually the young people we're dealing with ... have come from some degree of violence, there may be some kind of underlying drug and alcohol issue, there may be an underlying mental health issue."
The government has previously been accused of ignoring Mount Isa's youth crime problems.
KAP leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter criticised Queensland's Police and Youth Justice ministers in July 2022, saying the government needed to be more proactive in dealing with a "spiralling crime wave".
Ms Linard said the government had invested in a number of initiatives, such as its On Country and Transition 2 Success programs, that were aimed at reducing crime.
"We don't have a one size fits all for the whole state," she said.
"We appreciate that places like Mount Isa are really different. They can have some very unique challenges as Mount Isa does with the Northern Territory border."
Mr Katter said the current Youth Justice Act needed to be thrown in the bin, and called for laws to be re-framed to protect victims rather than perpetrators.
"If people aren't adequately protected from criminals through the law, then they can't be expected to placidly sit back and observe these atrocities when there are reasonable means within their power to defend against criminals," he said.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
