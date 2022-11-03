More than 20,000 hectares of land in the Gulf Savannah Country has been handed back to Queensland's Gangalidda and Garawa Peoples after a ceremony in remote North West Queensland.
The 20,851 hectares of land, more than half the size of Malta, includes low-lying areas of flat grasslands near Burketown.
A handover ceremony was held in Burketown on November 3 which granted ownership to the Gangalidda and Garawa Native Title Aboriginal Corporation (RNTBC).
Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart said owning the land would enable the Gangalidda and Garawa Peoples to expand their cultural tourism operations and develop other economic initiatives on Country.
"The land we are transferring can't be sold and it remains forever in the hands of the Gangalidda and Garawa Peoples for the benefit of the native title holders," he said.
The Gangalidda and Garawa Peoples hold native title rights and interests over land and waters stretching from the Northern Territory border to Burketown, and already host unique cultural tourism ventures in the area through a tourism company called Yagurli tours.
The business offers star gazing tours across Queensland's picturesque remote Gulf Country, as well as sunset cruises and recreational fishing tours on the iconic Albert River.
"Gangalidda and Garawa rangers are active on Country and play a critical role in caring for and maintaining their ancestral land and waters," the minister said.
"There is nobody better to look after these sites of cultural significance on the land then the traditional owners who have cared for them for thousands of years."
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Minister Craig Crawford said traditional owners had a strong and sacred connection to the lower Gulf Country for more than 65,000 years.
"Elders believe the morning glory cloud (mabuntha), a world-renowned meteorological phenomenon that rolls into the Gulf this time every year, was created by the Rainbow Serpent (Walalu), and is of great cultural significance,'' he said.
"As we build into the truth-telling phase of Treaty, I'm sure the leaders of the Gangalidda and Garawa peoples will share a crucial role on our reconciliation journey.''
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.