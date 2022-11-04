The North West Star
Cloncurry Shire Council to develop long-term master plan for airport

JC
By Jeremy Cook
November 5 2022 - 8:00am
A master plan for will be developed for Cloncurry Airport to shape the facility's short and long-term future. Picture supplied.

The tender for the Cloncurry Airport master plan has been awarded to a global consultancy group, the Cloncurry Shire Council announced.

