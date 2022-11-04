The tender for the Cloncurry Airport master plan has been awarded to a global consultancy group, the Cloncurry Shire Council announced.
The master plan will aim to shape a clear plan for the airport's short and long-term future to improve flood resilience, accommodate larger planes and greater air traffic, infrastructure opportunities for defence, freight and logistics operations, and improved lighting and drainage.
In its current state, the airport services approximately 60,000 passengers annually, and plays an important role in enabling emergency medical and disaster relief services. It also hosts Queensland's oldest helicopter mustering service, a drone testing facility, and a fixed-wing flight school.
Cloncurry Shire Council awarded the tender for the master plan to consultancy company Ramboll Australia during an October Council meeting.
Mayor Greg Campbell said the Council will now form an advisory committee made up of airport operational experts who will consult widely key stakeholders.
"This plan will inform the future needs and associated investments in this asset," he said.
"This year we celebrate 100 years since the first QANTAS flight from Charleville to Cloncurry. One hundred years on, aviation is still a critical service for remote and regional communities.
"In the last twelve months, we have leased the last of our available airside land, welcomed a new flight school to the airport, and experienced growth in general aviation and RPT passenger numbers."
The airport underwent extensive upgrades in 2016 as part of a $3.7 million facelift to the passenger terminal.
The master plan process is expected to begin in the next two weeks, with delivery scheduled for the end of July 2023.
Cloncurry Shire Council has also begun welcoming expressions of interest for the advisory committee.
