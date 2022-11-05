Kennedy MP Bob Katter has called for a ban on oil exports as part of a reserve resource policy that will aim to incentivise onshore manufacturing.
Mr Katter's comments came following reports the Federal Government was considering putting price caps on gas.
With gas prices expected to increase by 40 per cent and retail electricity prices by 56 per cent over the next two years, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said all options were on the table to reduce power bills.
Before the election, Labor committed to lowering average household power bills by $275 a year by 2025.
"We are contemplating the kinds of steps that governments wouldn't have contemplated a year or two ago," the treasurer said.
"We don't really want to limit our options or narrow our options."
Mr Katter labelled such a move a "joke", saying Australian manufacturers "could not compete" with their overseas counterparts, having to pay up to $35 per gigajoule for gas.
"The vast amount of gas is being exported, so the price cap is a joke. But if you combine that with a reserve resource policy, then it can work," he said.
"There will be a question to the Minister in Parliament House next week, on why we have no reserve resource policy."
Mr Katter said rising fuel prices were also affecting Australian budgets and called for a sovereign fuel guarantee which would include banning oil exports to instead be refined domestically, and a requirement for all metropolitan government vehicles to be Australian-made and electric.
"Queensland's [former] reserve resource policy meant most of the state's electricity was coming from the world's biggest power stations and had zero input costs - the coal was free, taken by law, by the government under RRP," he said.
"Brazilians are filling up on $1.27 per litre while we're paying over $2."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
