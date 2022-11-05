A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mount Isa in the early hours of the morning on November 5.
Police reported a vehicle was travelling along Moore Crescent in Mornington at around 1:20am when a male pedestrian was struck.
The 30-year-old Healy man sustained significant injuries and died at the scene.
Investigators have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash, has relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage from Moore Crescent and the surrounding area between 12.30am and 1.30am to come forward.
Police have said investigations are ongoing.
