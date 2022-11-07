The North West Star
Qynn Andersen, Jake Curr riding for Australia at PBR Canada finals

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
Updated November 7 2022 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
Mount Isa's Jake Curr will represent Australia at the 2022 PBR Canada national finals. File picture.

Two North Queensland bull riders have been chosen to represent Australia at the 2022 PBR Canada national finals next weekend.

