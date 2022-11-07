The North West Star
High rainfall and extreme heat for North West QLD through October, BOM confirms

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated November 7 2022 - 4:14pm, first published 3:30pm
The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed a record-breaking October for Queensland. File picture.

The Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed a record-breaking October as parts of North West Queensland experienced extreme heat and unusually high rainfall.

