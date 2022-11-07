The Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed a record-breaking October as parts of North West Queensland experienced extreme heat and unusually high rainfall.
Several locations such as Julia Creek, Normanton and Bedourie recorded their their warmest October night on record with parts of the Gulf Country affected by severe heatwaves. Julia Creek recorded its hottest October temperature in history, after it reached 43.9 degrees on October 30.
Queensland experienced its wettest October since 2017, as Mount Isa, Richmond and Julia Creek recorded their highest October rainfall totals in at least 20 years.
The Bureau has forecast continued warm weather for the north west as maximum temperatures look set to hover around the high thirties for much of this week.
Sunny skies are expected on Tuesday with the UV index reaching an extreme rating of 12. Sun protection is recommended from 8:20am to 4:20pm. Temperatures will reach a top of 38 degrees before falling to a low of 22 degrees overnight.
Cloudy skies on Wednesday will force a slight chance of a shower and a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to reach a top of 40 degrees during the day and a low of 23 degrees overnight.
Similar conditions are predicted for Thursday with a slight chance of a shower and thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will reach 36 degrees during the day and 22 degrees overnight.
Showers and storms could again hit on Friday, as temperatures hit a maximum of 36 degrees and a minimum of 21 degrees.
Heading in to the weekend, conditions on Saturday will remain the same with a slight chance of showers and temperatures reaching a high of 37 degrees and a low of 23.
The chance of showers is likely to increase to 50 per cent on Sunday, while temperatures remain the same.
As for the lake levels, Mount Isa Water Board reports Lake Moondarra is sitting at 32.7 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius is at 82.7 per cent.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
