The total area of Queensland drought declared has fallen again to 41.9 per cent after three more shires had their drought status revoked.
Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner said Local Drought Committees recommended the drought revocation of Banana, Blackall-Tambo, and Gladstone Regional Councils.
"These shires have seen average to well-above-average rainfall since October 2021 and out of season rainfall in 2022, which has led to excellent pasture growth," Mr Furner said.
"LDCs in remaining drought declared areas will continue to monitor pasture recovery as temperatures warm and pastures recover.
"Primary producers in drought-revoked areas can access freight subsidies for restocking and returning from agistment under the Drought Relief Assistance Scheme.
If a producer believes they are still experiencing difficult conditions in a council area that is no longer drought declared, then they could apply for an Individually Droughted Property declaration.
"This will continue to give them the same access to drought assistance as a current area declaration."
Under the Palaszczuk government's drought reforms primary producers no longer need to be in a drought declared area to access assistance.
For further information on drought assistance visit daf.qld.gov.au or call the Customer Service Centre on 13 25 23.
