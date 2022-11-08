The North West Star
North Queensland's sporting talent descends on Cloncurry for 2022 Sportstar Awards

Updated November 8 2022 - 5:32pm, first published 4:00pm
Sporting talent from around North Queensland descended on Cloncurry on November 5 for the annual NQ Sportstar Awards. Picture Jacquie Duffus/J Duffus Photography.

North West Queensland was well represented at the 2022 NQ Sportstar Awards as Cloncurry played host to a special evening recognising the region's sporting excellence.

