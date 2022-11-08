North West Queensland was well represented at the 2022 NQ Sportstar Awards as Cloncurry played host to a special evening recognising the region's sporting excellence.
Cloncurry Shire Hall was the centrepiece for the night's entertainment as talent from all over North Queensland descended on the north west.
Around a dozen locals from Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Winton and the Gulf Country were up for a number of awards on the night, ranging from Senior, Junior, Masters and Team of the Year to the coveted Alan Ticehurst Memorial Award for service to sport in North Queensland.
Nominees included Justin Sealy, Brodie Hall, Grace Abdy, Sienna Wilson, Simone Sorenson, Sharie Rainbow, Sunia Raitava, Ben Stanger, Chris Waters and Kodie Kuskopf.
The U9 Cloncurry Eagles and the U11 Mount Isa Amateur Netball Association (MIANA) team were also nominated for the teams award.
Amongst the wealth of local sporting talent were three special NRL and NRLW VIP guests.
North Queensland Cowboys prop Coen Hess was joined by Newcastle Knights players Romy Teitzel and Tahlulah Tillet to speak in front of the crowd.
Despite all nominees from the region walking away empty handed, Cloncurry cowboy Ben Stanger was awarded runner up in the masters category, finishing behind Townsville cyclist Allan Jefferson who won the "world's toughest bicycle race" across America in 2022.
