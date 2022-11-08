Australia's most remote golf series has hit a hole-in-one at the 2022 Queensland Tourism Awards.
The Outback Queensland Masters won gold in the Festivals and Events category at the annual awards gala, with the state tourism body praising the event for its ingenuity.
The tournament, which spans 1400km across six locations in western Queensland, has become well known in Mount Isa for its 1 million dollar hole-in-one.
The event, organised by Golf Australia and Tourism and Events Queensland, caters towards amateur and even first time golfers and has toured through a number of outback towns including Longreach, Roma, Charleville, Winton, Boulia, Hughenden, Birdsville and Mount Isa.
Golf Australia Queensland Manager Luke Bates said the 2021 edition of the tournament reached a record 47 million people across Australian media, contributing $1.55 million to the Queensland economy.
He said he was thrilled that the event had been recognised.
"This event caters for all types of golfers, plus those that want to give golf a go for the first time, everyone is welcome to join in on this incredible experience."
Executive Event Producer Theresa Famularo said the event had ignited a passion, not only for golf, but the sense of adventure and mateship across the ancient landscapes of the outback.
"It's more than a golfing event," she said.
"We've created a real following, where we may arrive as strangers, but leave as mates."
Ms Famularo said they had big plans in place to grow the tournament's pedigree.
"Our vision is to gain an iconic profile as a must-do Australian destination golfing event that over time grows its reputation nationally and internationally, developing a new, higher-value traveller market for outback Queensland to increase length-of-stay, visitor dispersal and overnight visitor expenditure."
The tournament will now progress to the Australian Tourism Awards in March 2023, to face off against iconic tourism operations from each state and territory.
The 2023 Outback Queensland Masters will take place from June 17 to July 23 with the six-event schedule driving a perfect round from St George to Cunnamulla, then on to Quilpie, Richmond, Karumba and Mount Isa.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.