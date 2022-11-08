The North West Star
Outback Queensland Masters wins gold at state tourism awards

By Jeremy Cook
The Outback Queensland Masters struck gold at the 2022 Queensland Tourism Awards. Picture supplied.

Australia's most remote golf series has hit a hole-in-one at the 2022 Queensland Tourism Awards.

