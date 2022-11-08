A humbled Father Michael Lowcock has been nominated for the Queensland 2023 Senior Australian of the Year.
Indigenous advocate and founder of the North West Queensland Indigenous Catholic Social Services (NWQICSS), Mount Isa's Father Mick, as he's known as by locals, is among four people in the running for the prestigious award.
The Australian of the Year Awards recognise inspiring individuals who lead as role models for their communities, their state and the nation.
The Queensland recipients from each award category will be announced in November and represent the state in the national awards in Canberra on Australia Day.
When Father Mick joined the Catholic priesthood 50 years ago, he had no idea he'd spend most of his adult life in remote Mount Isa advocating for better services for the Indigenous community.
The boy from Bowen in the Whitsundays has spent the past 30 years in the mining city, establishing a range of services for people in North West Queensland.
This includes setting up the NWQICSS which employs 85 staff, of whom 85 per cent are Indigenous.
NWQICSS caters to Indigenous people in disadvantaged situations by providing services to children and families, at-risk youth, community support at Boulia and Mount Isa and those associated with the criminal justice system.
The 73-year-old also established the Jangawala Kitchen to provide meals to the homeless and the watch house inmates.
A well-respected figure in Mount Isa, Father Mick said he had people's best interests at heart.
"I think the longer you're here, the more you understand the place and the depths of the problems," he said.
"You understand a lot more about the poverty of people's lives and their depression, mental health, racism at some stages.
"There's a lot there that touches people's lives."
Despite the long list of achievements, he said it was an honour to be nominated for Senior Australian of the year and paid tribute to the wider north west community.
"I think there are quite a lot of people out here who do a lot of work who could well and truly be nominated."
Father Mick is among 130 people across all states and territories who have been nominated for Australian of the Year Awards.
National Australia Day Council CEO Karlie Brand congratulated all of the Queensland nominees on their recognition.
"The 2023 Queensland nominees are making extraordinary contributions to their state and to people's lives," she said.
"From medical advances to community development, they are all inspiring."
The award recipients will be announced on Tuesday November 15 during a ceremony at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre at 6:30pm.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics.
