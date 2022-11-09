Two people have been charged after Cloncurry police intercepted a vehicle allegedly transporting approximately $150,000 worth of drugs.
Police conducted a random intercept of a vehicle in Cloncurry on November 5, which resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Mount Isa woman and a 29-year-old Townsville man on multiple drug related offences.
The woman was charged with 18 offences including one count each of drug trafficking, dealing in proceeds of crime worth $100,000 or more and six counts of drug supply.
The man was charged with 39 offences including one count each of drug trafficking and dealing in proceeds of crime worth $50,000 or more and nine counts of drug supply.
The arrests were made as part of an operation to directly target and deconstruct drug syndicates operating in the Mount Isa district.
Both have been remanded in custody and will reappear at Mount Isa Magistrates Court on December 19.
Officer in Charge of the Mount Isa District Tactical Crime Squad Sergeant Joel Bryant issued a stark warning to would-be drug traffickers.
"If you participate in such illicit activities in the Mount Isa district, expect our undivided attention," he said.
"Drug suppliers and traffickers profit financially from the illicit poisons that both consume and stupefy our communities most vulnerable."
The arrests follow a spate of drug busts around the Mount Isa region in 2022, after Police established Operation Uniform Truro in May.
Sergeant Bryant encouraged anyone in the community who was suffering from drug dependence to seek support from Queensland Health's Alcohol and Drug Information Service or other support services or networks.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
