Indigenous Australians in the North West will have a greater say over future health programs in the region with a long term health strategy developed in collaboration with First Nations people.
The strategy was launched by the North West Hospital and Health Service (HHS) in collaboration with various stakeholders to improve health outcomes ensure life expectancy parity for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples by 2031.
The "North West Health Equity Strategy" will focus on embedding the voices of the region's First Nations people into designing future health services that they can safely and comfortably access.
The three year strategy was co-designed collaboratively with Gidgee Healing, Western Queensland Primary Health Network, Queensland Aboriginal and Islander Health Council, Yellagundgimarra Doomadgee Health Council, Mornington Island Health Council and community representatives.
North West HHS Executive Director of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Christine Mann said the engagement exercise spanned twelve months and resulted in co-ownership of the strategy between the health service and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities throughout the region.
"We want to achieve the highest level of health for everyone and without prejudice," she said.
"Some people face greater barriers than others to enjoying a healthy life, and North West is putting a focus on health equity throughout our work.
"It's about levelling the field between people who can more easily access the drivers of good health and those who face barriers to those drivers and addressing the persistent, long term health inequities many people continuously face."
North West HHS Chief Executive Craig Carey said barriers to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health equity will require constant attention and long term vision.
"The health equity strategy recognises the underlying determinants that support or hinder good health and identifies those determinants of health inequity that must be addressed so that the community can experience good health and wellbeing," he said.
"No single sector or organisation alone can address the broad range of social, economic and environmental determinants of health inequity, highlighting the need for partnerships of all kinds to bring about real change."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.