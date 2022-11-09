Residents across North West Queensland will be better-prepared for flooding with the state government completing major upgrades to the region's flood warning network.
The project delivered a total of 67 new flood warning assets to the region on top of upgrades to seven existing pieces of infrastructure.
Locations that will benefit from the project included Boulia, Burke, Carpentaria, Cloncurry, Croydon, Diamantina, Etheridge, Flinders, Longreach, McKinlay, Richmond and Winton.
Upgrades to the flood warning network were designed to increase the flood resilience of communities following major flooding in the north west in 2019.
The $8 million project also included upgrades to locations across North and Far North Queensland. In total, 180 new flood warning assets were installed across 28 local government areas.
Federal Emergency Management Minister Senator Murray Watt said the project was part of a $242 million Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangement (DRFA) package to support people in Queensland's north.
"A third La Nina season means an increased risk of cyclones and flooding across Northern Queensland," he said.
"Data from rain and river gauges will be incorporated into the Bureau of Meteorology's network and will improve forecasts and warnings for primary producers and communities."
A total of 59 additional flood cameras were installed in North West, Far North and North Queensland along with new rain gauges and flood signage.
Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles said extensive consultation with several stakeholders, including the Bureau of Meteorology and Sunwater, was undertaken within all affected local government areas.
"The work undertaken for these assets was extensive, including site assessments, surveys, approvals including cultural heritage checks and signoff from each council," the Deputy Premier said.
"We're committed to ensuring people in flood-prone communities have appropriate warning of flood events and this includes investment in new and upgraded flood warning infrastructure."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
