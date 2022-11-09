The North West Star
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of North West QLD

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated November 9 2022 - 4:25pm, first published 4:15pm
Locations which may be affected include Longreach, Winton, Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Julia Creek and Camooweal. Picture Bureau of Meteorology.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of North West Queensland with conditions likely to produce damaging winds.

