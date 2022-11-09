A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of North West Queensland with conditions likely to produce damaging winds.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning at 2:55pm, saying gusts of wind up to 104km/h were recorded at Cloncurry Airport earlier in the afternoon on November 9.
Locations which may be affected include Longreach, Winton, Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Julia Creek and Camooweal.
According to the Bureau, an inland trough with unstable air will generate thunderstorms in the afternoon through to the evening.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has advised people to move cars under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter indoors and never under trees, avoid using the telephone and to be aware of fallen trees and powerlines.
The next warning is due to be issued by 5:55 pm.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
