Two North Queensland bull riders have been chosen to represent Australia at the 2022 PBR Canada national finals next weekend.
Rookie bull rider and Koumala local Qynn Andersen and Mount Isa's Jake Curr are both chasing their first PBR Australia championship, ranking third and fifth going into this weekend's Tamworth Iron Cowboy, and will ride in Edmonton, Alberta on November 11-12 before returning for the Australian grand finals in Townsville.
Each bull rider has delivered a torrid riding percentage thus far this season, covering more than 50 per cent of their draws on home soil.
Andersen has gone 25-for-49 or 51.02pc, and Curr has gone 12-for-23, 52.17pc.
Both cowboys said it was an honour to represent their home country and were looking forward to experiencing the crowds and testing the Canadian bulls.
Both Andersen and Curr were members of Team Queensland, which was crowned the 2022 PBR Origin Champion.
Andersen's season has included three event wins and seven round wins.
In addition to winning the individual title at the PBR Origin events in Newcastle, NSW, and Brisbane, the 19-year-old won the most recent Monster Energy Tour event in Rockhampton, Queensland, meaning his rookie season has been a resounding success.
"It was good to ride both my bulls and get another win," Andersen said. "I'm quite happy with how this season is panning out, having lots of fun and learning a lot along the way."
Curr earned his berth to the 2022 PBR Canada National Finals fresh off this third event win of the season earned at the mid-October Monster Energy Tour event in Mackay.
Thus far in 2022, Curr has logged two round wins.
Both riders were hoping to continue their winning form at Tamworth this weekend, a bonus points event.
If Andersen could continue his good form, it would give him the potential to snatch the national title from the grips of four-time and current national champion, Aaron Kleier from Clermont.
Kleier was 280 points ahead of Andersen, but after sustaining an injury at the Mackay Invitational three weeks ago, has been missing from the schedule.
He'll be looking to make a return at the grand finals in Townsville on November 25-26 to secure his fifth consecutive national title, a feat no other rider in PBR history has achieved.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.