Superior Machinery Maintenance win big at 2022 Jemena Northern Outback Business Awards

JC
By Jeremy Cook
November 12 2022 - 9:00am
Superior Machinery Maintenance was named Business of the Year and Large Business of the Year at the 2022 Jemena Northern Outback Business Awards. Picture supplied.

Mount Isa's Superior Machinery Maintenance has been named Business of the Year at the 2022 Jemena Northern Outback Business Awards.

