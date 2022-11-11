Mount Isa's Superior Machinery Maintenance has been named Business of the Year at the 2022 Jemena Northern Outback Business Awards.
The team at Superior Machinery Maintenance accepted the coveted business of the year award in front of the North West's business community at the Buchanan Park Entertainment Centre on Saturday, November 5.
The company also took home the Large Business of the Year award in what was a fruitful night for the family owned diesel contractor.
Owner Karen Pye said the company had grown tenfold in the past decade, cementing itself as one of Mount Isa's most trusted services.
She said it was great to be acknowledged by the wider community after COVID-19 forced a series of logistical problems on the company for the better part of two years.
"It is lovely and great to advertise .. that we're doing a good job in our local community," she said.
"The last two years has affected us more than we thought. We kind of thought we were all untouchable out here."
Ms Pye said the COVID-19 shutdown introduced shipping difficulties and made it hard for the company to receive parts and filters.
"It was hard before to get it out here in a timely manner, but that [COVID-19] just made it a whole lot worse."
For Ms Pye and the business, recognition for their work has become all too familiar. Following on from the company's success, winning the Chamber's Choice Award at the 2018 Northern Outback Business Awards, Superior Machinery Maintenance was named Workplace of the Year in 2021.
Ms Pye said the business started as something "small" and "basic".
"Everything was kind of a natural progression really, it all sort of came up at the right time," she said.
"We were just able to seize those opportunities."
The company expanded their workshop again in 2021.
"It's been nice to just keep expanding in a way that's not over capitalised as well," Ms Pye said.
Ms Pye was thankful for the award and encouraged other businesses to nominate next year.
"It's a really great night and it's recognition whether you win or not."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
