A Cloncurry man has been charged with drug driving after allegedly travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit.
Cloncurry Highway Patrol intercepted the vehicle on the Barkly Highway on Wednesday, November 10 after he was caught allegedly travelling 152km/h in a 100km/h zone.
Police conducted a roadside drug test on the driver which allegedly returned a positive result.
The 32-year-old was subsequently charged with drug driving and was issued an infringement notice for speeding and a fine totalling $1,653. The man was deducted eight demerit points and had his license suspended for six months.
He is expected to appear at the Cloncurry Magistrates Court on January 20, 2023.
It comes amidst an ongoing operation by police in Mount Isa and Cloncurry to conduct high visibility patrols of major routes and remote roads in the region in an effort to target ongoing speeding and road safety.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
