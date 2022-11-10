The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Police charge Cloncurry man with drug driving after allegedly travelling 50km/h over speed limit

JC
By Jeremy Cook
November 10 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have charged a Cloncurry man with drug driving on the Barkly Highway. Picture QPS.

A Cloncurry man has been charged with drug driving after allegedly travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.