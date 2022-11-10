Female apprentice proves mining is for everyone

An apprentice at one of the world's largest silver and lead mines in the North West is paving the way for more women to break into the mining and resources industry.
Kylee Frankee is a fifth year apprentice at South32's Cannington Mine, located approximately 200 kilometres southeast of Mount Isa.
At the 2022 TAFE Queensland Trade Excellence Awards, the 37-year-old was named the Electrical and Instrumentation Apprentice of the Year in recognition of her achievements throughout her apprenticeship.
Ms Frankee was celebrated for her push towards greater diversity in the mining and resources industry, throughout her apprenticeship.
"I like that the resources industry is changing and evolving all the time, with plenty to learn going into the future," Ms Frankee said.
"I want to show that a career in mining can take you anywhere."
Traditionally a male-dominated industry, Ms Frankee has become well known at the Cannington mine. Her passion for diversity and inclusion in the workforce had earnt her watchful praise from her superiors, who said she was a "a deserving winner" of the award.
"Kylee is well regarded within South32," South32 Cannington Vice President Operations Joe Russell said.
Ms Frankee's success is at odds with data that shows the industry has struggled with female representation.
A Federal Government report in to workplace gender equality released in October 2022, found that the mining sector was among the lowest in the country for female employment.
The report showed that in Queensland, only 16 per cent of people employed in the industry were female.
Mr Russell said the company wanted "to enable more women to pursue successful careers with South32".
"I hope Kylee's work inspires more women to choose a rewarding career in the mining and resources industry."
Outside the company, Ms Frankee's push for greater industry diversity hasn't gone unnoticed.
Alongside winning Electrical and Instrumentation Apprentice of the Year, she was also nominated for Student of the Year at the 2022 TAFE Queensland Trade Excellence Awards. She was also nominated by peers for the Women In Mining and Resources Queensland (WIMARQ) Annual Resources Awards for Women.
She said she was "proud" and "excited" for her future in the industry.
"I always want to be someone my younger relatives can look up to and show them they can do anything they want to in life," she said.
"I want to continue to be a positive role model and support others to work hard and believe in themselves."
