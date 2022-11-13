Residents from the North West will meet with Queensland MPs in Hughenden to discuss key priorities and issues facing the region in the final round of Regional Community Forums for 2022.
The talks, set to take place on Monday, November 14 will focus on the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan, announced in October and will involve delegates from Mount Isa, Hughenden and other regional towns.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was important all perspectives were recognised and heard by the government.
"Our regions are the backbone of this great state," Ms Palaszczuk said.
"It's important, they are listened to, that they are heard, and they have a seat at the table when deciding what the future of their cities, towns and regions looks like.
"Forum members will also get to see firsthand the types of energy projects that will be brought to life through this transformational plan."
Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher said previous forums had shown regional communities had much in common, but each community had its own unique needs.
"In 2022, the focus of the Regional Community Forums has been to create foundation action plans which address the issues and opportunities across our wonderful Queensland regions," Mr Butcher said.
"While common themes such as economic diversification, housing, education and remote learning, as well as Path to Treaty have emerged across the state, we know each community evolves at different times.
"As we move into the New Year, the Forum action plans will shift to align with the priorities for each region."
