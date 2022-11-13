The North West Star
The Queensland Government says it will hear from North West Queensland residents at a forum in Hughenden

November 13 2022 - 4:00pm
Hughenden will play host to a community forum. Picture by Flinders Shire Council

Residents from the North West will meet with Queensland MPs in Hughenden to discuss key priorities and issues facing the region in the final round of Regional Community Forums for 2022.

