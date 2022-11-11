The North West Star

It needs to be sunny to do cynatype printing.

By Linda Muller
Updated November 11 2022 - 2:45pm, first published 2:43pm
So It Goes

It needs to be sunny to do cyanotype printing. That was the first lesson I learned when I enrolled in an art session at the Redland Art gallery recently.

